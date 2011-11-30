YAOUNDE Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the country's main power producer, has raised $920 million in loans for a 280 megawatt (MW) geothermal project, the company's managing director said on Wednesday.

"We have just accessed some $920 million concessionary funding for a 280 MW geothermal project," Edward Njoroge told reporters at a regional energy conference in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Njoroge did not say where the funds were obtained from.

Njoroge has previously said the power plant would be jointly funded by KenGen, the Kenyan government, the World Bank, Germany's KfW, the European Investment Bank, the Japan International Corporation Agency and the French Development Agency (AFD).

KenGen has said the Olkaria IV geothermal plant, an extension of the Olkaria I and II plants that already produce a total 115 MW, is expected to be operational in 2014 and will cost about $1 billion.

Kenya is the first African country to drill geothermal power, tapping vast steam energy in the country's Rift Valley.

The east African country -- the biggest economy in the region -- has the potential to produce 7,000 MW of geothermal power and is targeting production of at least 5,000 MW by 2030.