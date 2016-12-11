A Maasai moran athlete works on his hair as he prepares for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran athlete has his face smeared with red ocher paint during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai female athletes prepare for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai female athlete poses for a photograph as she prepares for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran dressed in recycled tire shoes prepares to throw a traditional club, known as rungu, as he competes in the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Joyce Tokoyan, a Maasai female athlete, has her face smeared with red ocher paint during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes wearing recycled tire shoes prepare to throw a traditional club, known as rungu, during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran from the Olgulului Manyatta throws a javelin as he competes in the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maxwell Sebarere, a Maasai moran athlete from Rombo Manyatta, runs in men's 200-meter race during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai female athletes compete in the women's 1500-meter race during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rio Olympics 800 meter gold medalist David Rudisha (C) joins Maasai moran athletes as they sing and jump in their traditional style during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran athlete is reflected in a grooming mirror as he smears his colleague's face with red ocher paint during preparations for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin as he competes in the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes sing and jump in their traditional style as they prepare for the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Mpapa Ntrish, a Maasai moran from the Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin as he competes in the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Lucy Siliyon and Sabina Lemaron fall at the finish line after competing in women's 1500-meter race during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai moran athletes run without shoes in the 800-meter race during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Isiah Rusie, a Maasai moran athlete from Mbirikani Manyatta, runs in men's 800-meter race during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai moran from the Mbirikani Manyatta, throws a javelin as he competes during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai moran throws a traditional club, known as rungu, during the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Njama Tipis, a Maasai moran from Rombo Manyatta, competes in the 2016 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana, Kajiado, Kenya December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

KIMANA, Kenya Under the shadow of a snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, hundreds of Maasai boys brave the morning chill to take part in a ritual that marks their coming of age.

But those vying to become a 'moran', or warrior, in the biennial 'Maasai Olympics' were not there to hurl their spears at lions as their ancestors did.

Instead, the would-be morans, their cheeks smeared with ochre, hurled their javelins deep into the veldt in the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary in Kenya's southern Rift Valley.

With a throw of 55.7 meters, the competition was won by 20-year-old Tipape Lekatoo from Mbirikani Manyatta village.

"The prize money won't pay for my tourism management education, but I am grateful that (efforts to raise awareness) of negative vices within the community are bearing fruit," said Lekatoo.

For Maasai boys on the cusp of manhood, killing lions was a rite of passage that turned them into warriors.

Launched in 2012, the event is held to encourage communities to stop the killing, as hunting has brought lions to the brink of extinction in this territory at the foot of Kilimanjaro.

Across Africa, the lion population has shrunk from 100,000 a few decades ago to less than 25,000 today, conservation groups say.

David Rudisha, a two-time 800 meters Olympic gold medalist and arguably the most famous Maasai, said the tournament was an important step in the battle to save Kenya's dwindling lion population.

"We have already seen a lot of responses. Every year, big numbers of lions were being killed but because of this event the numbers have dropped and that is a great achievement," he said.

"We are looking forward to continuing until there is zero killing of wildlife."

(Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Ros Russell)