NAIROBI Kenya has invited bids from investors for the development of two power plants with a combined output of up to 1,800 megawatts (MW) from coal and natural gas, the ministry of energy said on Wednesday.

With capacity of 1,664 MW against a maximum recorded demand of about 1,410MW, Kenya is under pressure to boost power generation as east Africa's biggest economy is expected to expand at more than 5 percent.

The government last month said it wants to add 5,000 MW to Kenya's power output by 2017 to accelerate growth, which is expected to push Kenya's power demand up to 15,000MW by 2030.

The Energy and Petroleum ministry said it was seeking investors to develop a 700-800 MW natural gas fired plant near the port city of Mombasa.

"The proposed project will be a 700-800MW power plant to be located on a 300 acre parcel of land at Dongo Kundu or any other appropriate location between Mombasa and Kilifi," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also plans to build a 900-1,000MW coal power plant in Lamu, a coastal region in northern Kenya where the government wants to develop a $5.5 billion mega port that will link landlocked South Sudan and Ethiopia to the Indian Ocean.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Cowell)