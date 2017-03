NAIROBI The number of people wounded by Somali Islamist gunmen in an attack on a Kenyan university on Thursday has risen to 65, Kenya's national disaster agency said.

"65 injured have been received by the Garissa Level 5 Hospital from the #GarissaAttack," The Kenya National Disaster Operation Centre said on its Twitter feed, without updating the death toll.

The agency had previously put the number of wounded at 29.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)