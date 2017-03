NAIROBI Two people were killed and more than 20 wounded on Thursday when gunmen stormed a college in the northeastern Kenyan town of Garissa, near the border with Somalia, the country's National Disaster Operation Centre said.

Some students were trapped inside the college campus, it said.

The wounded were all taken to hospital, with four in a critical condition. Most had gunshot wounds, it said on its Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet)