Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
NAIROBI A shipping container filled with hundreds of elephant tusks seized in Sri Lanka this week came from the Kenyan port of Mombasa, Kenyan wildlife authorities said on Thursday.
The 359 tusks, weighing 1.6 metric tons (1.76 tons), had been declared as scrap plastic but were impounded in Colombo on Tuesday while en route to Dubai after scans revealed the container's true contents.
Poaching in Kenya has declined significantly since the 1980s and 1990s, when gangs almost wiped out the elephant and rhino populations, but there has been an upsurge in recent years.
Elephant ivory is typically smuggled to Asia where it is carved into ornaments and rhino horn is used in traditional medicine.
The Kenyan Wildlife Service said in a statement the container had been shipped from Mombasa but did not specify where the ivory came from.
Privately-owned Citizen Television reported on Thursday that police had arrested three people and seized two elephant tusks valued at about 1 million shillings ($12,000).
The Kenyan Wildlife Service said in the past two weeks it had made 32 arrests and killed two suspected poachers in various parts of the country.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.