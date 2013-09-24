Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
NEW YORK U.S. officials are talking to Kenyan officials to try to determine whether any Americans were involved in a deadly attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, a senior Obama administration official said on Tuesday.
There have been U.S. news reports that a small number of Americans or U.S. residents might have been among the perpetrators of a weekend assault that killed dozens at Nairobi's Westgate mall.
The Obama official, asked about those reports, said it is "something we are talking to the Kenyans about."
"We are in communication with the Kenyan authorities and working to establish what we can about any American participation," the official told reporters on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.