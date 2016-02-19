Girl guides sit in their tent at a camping site at the Rowallan Camp on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI Several lions who strayed out of a wildlife reserve on the edge of Kenya's capital and wandered into a residential area have returned to Nairobi National Park, a wildlife official said on Friday.

The Standard newspaper said the lions were spotted roaming the Langata area in the middle of the night, prompting the wildlife service to send in rangers.

"Lioness and cub safely back into the park," said Paul Udoto, spokesman for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

"Two others suspected to have sneaked back before dawn."

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said its team had been dispatched to the residential area at around 3am local time and had urged members of the public not to try to capture the lions on their own.

It is not the first time lions have escaped Nairobi National Park, a sprawling sanctuary for giraffes, zebras and other wild animals. Previous escapes have brought rush-hour traffic to standstill, forcing bewildered commuters to dodge playful lions.

The Nairobi National Park, Kenya's oldest, is under pressure from the rapid growth of the capital over the last decade. Poachers have also taken their toll on the animal population, whose numbers have fallen drastically.

Last year park officials also agreed to allow a new Chinese-built railway line to cut through the park. The line will be walled-off and raised above the ground so animals can safely pass underneath.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Ed Cropley, Drazen Jorgic)