NAIROBI The Kenya Wildlife Service said on Monday that an earlier report that two lions were on the loose in the Kenyan capital Nairobi had turned out to be false.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) would like to confirm that there was no sighting or any signs of lions at the Ngong road forest as earlier reported," it said in a statement.

Animals occasionally escape from Nairobi National Park, a sprawling reserve that has come under increasing pressure from rapid urban growth. The park is mostly fenced off around the city, but there are gaps to allow the animals to migrate.

Previous incidents have brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill. In mid-February, several lions were spotted in a residential area and were captured in the middle of the night.

Earlier in the day, KWS had issued a statement saying that traffic police had spotted the lions near the neighborhood of Karen - a section of Nairobi named for Karen Blixen, the Danish author of the colonial-era memoir "Out of Africa".

