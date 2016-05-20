Keppel FELS employees stand amongst jackup rigs at their shipyard in Singapore in this March 11, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE Conglomerate Keppel Corp's (KPLM.SI) offshore and marine unit signed a shareholders' agreement with Russian oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Norwegian drilling equipment firm, MHWirth, to set up a Singapore incorporated joint venture company.

The company will establish a design and engineering center in the Russian Federation, with initial projects from Rosneft for work related to shallow water platforms, Singapore's Keppel Offshore and Marine said in a statement late on Thursday.

It will also seek work from other Russian and international customers.

Keppel O&M and Rosneft will have shares of 45 percent each in the joint venture, while MHWirth will hold 10 percent. The joint venture and the center will adhere to existing U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed on the Russian offshore oil and gas sector, it said.

The deal comes as Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong makes his first bilateral visit to Russia.

