SINGAPORE Keppel Corp Ltd (KPLM.SI), the world's largest rig-builder, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit and issued an upbeat outlook.

"Global demand for oil is projected to continue rising. Major oil companies have also announced increased budgets for exploration and production... (and) dayrates have been strengthening for both jackups and semi-submersibles," Chief Executive Choo Chiau Beng said in a statement on Thursday.

"With offshore drilling moving towards deeper waters, we are also seeing improving prospects for our deepwater solutions," he said.

Keppel reported net profit of S$389 million for October-December versus a restated S$352 million profit a year ago. The profit was ahead of the average estimate of S$347 million, according to four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Its net profit for the full year was S$1.49 billion, up from S$1.31 billion in 2010.

Keppel, around 20 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings TEM.UL, also secured record offshore and marine new orders worth S$10 billion last year.

"The net order book stood at S$9.4 billion with deliveries extending into 2015," the company said. It proposed a final dividend of 26 Singapore cents a share, up from 23.7 cents a year ago.

Analysts are upbeat on Keppel, which counts major offshore contractors such as Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX and Seadrill Ltd (SDRL.OL) among its key clients, due to increased demand for oil exploration.

Brazilian oil company Petrobras S.A. (PETR4.SA), for instance, plans to order as much as 21 rigs as part of its $225 billion capital spending between 2011-2015, would benefit the Singapore yards.

Both Keppel and Singapore rival Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SCMN.SI), the world's second largest rig builder, have buy recommendations from about 80 percent of analysts covering the stocks.

Keppel's offshore and marine arm accounted for 71 percent of full-year net profit, but the biggest earnings growth came from its smaller infrastructure and property arms which reported increases of 44 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

Keppel shares have risen by around 16 percent so far this year, outpacing the 9 percent rise in the broader Singapore index .FTSTI.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)