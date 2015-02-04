Green Mountain Coffee single-serve K-Cups is seen placed in a Keurig coffee machine in New York, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Keurig Green Mountain Inc GMCR.O, maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and reduced its sales projection for 2015 as sales of its brewers fell in the all-important holiday season.

Shares of Keurig Green Mountain, whose adjusted profit forecast for the second quarter also missed analysts' average estimate, shed 7.7 percent in extended trading, extending their slide after losing 3.9 percent to end at $126.09 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Keurig Chief Executive Brian Kelley attributed the decline in brewer sales in the company's fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 27 to consumer confusion over whether the company's 2.0 brewing system would still brew certain brands. The 2.0 brewing system, launched last August, has received negative reviews and has been considered pricey.

"Quite simply, our 2.0 launch got off to a slower start than we planned," Kelley said on the company's earnings conference call.

The company's voluntary recall in December of 7.2 million of Keurig's Mini Plus brewers was also a factor, he said.

"Replacing any product that has been removed from retailer shelves is an involved process, and it cost us significant revenue in the first quarter," Kelley said. "We expect that impact to continue in the second quarter."

Keurig, whose machines use pods filled with coffee, tea or hot chocolate powder to brew drinks at home, has tried to expand beyond its core business of single-serve K-cup coffee packets, faced with rising competition.

The company said it expects adjusted profit of $1-$1.05 per share for the second quarter ending March.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Keurig forecast net sales for the full year to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit percentage. The company said in November that it was expecting revenue growth in the high single- to low double-digit range.

It also continued to forecast a mid single-digit percentage growth in full-year adjusted profit.

Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $134.6 million, or 82 cents per share, in its first quarter ended Dec. 27 from $138.2 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents per share, just short of the 89 cents a share forecast by analysts. Net sales at $1.39 billion missed expectations of $1.47 billion.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)