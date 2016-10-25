U.S. regional bank KeyCorp (KEY.N) reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit as charges related to its July acquisition of First Niagara Bank NA drove up costs by about 50 percent.

KeyCorp's net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $166 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $213 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 17 cents from 26 cents. Excluding items, KeyCorp earned 30 cents per share, beating the average analyst expectation of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KeyCorp, whose shares rose 3 percent in premarket trading, said total revenue jumped 25.2 percent to $1.34 billion.

Non-interest expenses rose to $1.08 billion from $724 million.

KeyCorp said excluding the $140 million impact of its acquisition of First Niagara and $189 million of merger-related charges, noninterest expense rose $29 million compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Net interest income rose 31.8 percent to $788 million.

KeyCorp, like other regional banks that have reported third-quarter results so far, benefited from the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates last December, ending seven years of near-zero interest rates.

