Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
WASHINGTON The White House on Monday welcomed TransCanada Corp's plan to build the southern leg of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline first, to carry oil from Oklahoma to the Gulf of Mexico, and said it would work with the company to ensure it is built in a safe and timely manner.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, also commenting on TransCanada's new proposal to the State Department for the stalled northern leg of the pipeline, said the government would "ensure any project receives the important assessment it deserves."
He said in a statement that the government would help expedite federal permits for the southern portion and that any decision on a permit for the northern leg would be based on completion of the State Department review.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.