WASHINGTON Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday he does not think a provision to speed approval of the Keystone XL pipeline project belongs in the next payroll tax cut bill.

"If we want to wean ourselves from foreign oil, why would we allow a pipeline to be built of 1,700 miles to manufacture petroleum products to be shipped overseas? That's the purpose of this," Reid told reporters.

Reid said he would be happy to look at any "reasonable" proposals on the payroll tax cut. "This doesn't sound reasonable to me," he said, referring to ideas to include a Keystone provision in the bill.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Jackie Frank)