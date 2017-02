WASHINGTON Republican Congressman Fred Upton said on Wednesday he has asked Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to testify next week before a House committee on the decision to reject the Keystone XL pipeline.

The State Department rejected a permit for TransCanada Corp's Canada to Texas Keystone pipeline on Wednesday, saying at this time the pipeline is not in the national interest.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)