TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline is at the center of an emotional debate in the United States, pitting promoters of energy security and job creation against people who are pushing for a green economy and raising fears over risks of moving oil across the length of the country.

Here are the facts and figures of the proposal and the major issues surrounding it:

PROJECT

Proponent: TransCanada, its country's largest pipeline and power generation operator, is best known for running the most extensive natural gas pipeline network in Canada and much of the northern United States. Current market value is $30.5 billion. Company is led by Chief Executive Russ Girling.

Estimated Cost: $7 billion. When added to the initial Keystone pipeline, which started moving crude to southern Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma, in 2010, the overall cost is $13 billion, making it one of the largest infrastructure projects on the continent.

Capacity: 700,000 barrels a day. When combined with Keystone I the capacity would be 1.3 million bpd.

Scope: Keystone XL would move crude 1,661 miles to the Port Arthur, Texas, area from Hardisty, Alberta, a pipeline terminal that serves supply from the Canadian oil sands. In between, it would cross Saskatchewan, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. In the southern part of the state, it would be incorporated with the current Keystone line through Kansas and Oklahoma. At the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, it would extend south to the Gulf Coast refineries.

State of play: Keystone XL received its Canadian approval in March 2010, but the U.S. State Department as yet to rule following a lengthened environmental process that has included draft and final impact statements and public meetings that followed. The department has said publicly that it aims to make its decision before the end of the year, but one official told Reuters that deadline could slip.

ISSUES

Pro: TransCanada and its supporters, which include some Republican lawmakers and politicians of all stripes from energy-producing states, as well as unions and the Canadian government and oil industry, say the project would be key to improving U.S. energy security.

They say it would reduce dependence on oil from unfriendly nations in the Middle East and from Venezuela and would bolster supplies from a stable and reliable ally that has the world's third-largest crude deposit. It would also provide a large new source of oil in the Gulf Coast, where supplies from Mexico and Venezuela are dwindling.

Canada and its oil industry say the line will boost returns for producers, which now sell huge volumes of the crude into the U.S. Midwest and Oklahoma, where a glut of supply has depressed prices.

Con: Opponents, including a broad range of environmental groups, such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and Friends of the Earth, celebrities, many Democrats and politicians from Nebraska, fear the risks of oil spills in environmentally sensitive regions. Chief among them is the area around the huge Ogallala aquifer, much of which is in Nebraska. They contend the oil derived from the oil sands is more corrosive to pipeline walls, although there is no conclusive science on that.

They also say the pipeline will foster increased development of the Alberta tar sands, which they criticize as detrimental to the fight against global warming due to the high carbon intensity of the operations. As their argument goes, Keystone XL will push back any hopes for a move to more renewable energy sources and the green economy that would come with that.

Some analysts say the pipeline has the potential to increase gasoline prices for consumers as the oversupply at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub gets siphoned off.

PIPELINE POLITICS

The project poses political risks for U.S. President Barack Obama as he seeks to hold on to the White House in 2012.

Green-lighting the pipeline would upset environmentalists, who make up part of his liberal-leaning political base and who are already discouraged by his inability to pass broad climate change legislation in the first part of his term.

Blocking the project, on the other hand, would hand Obama's opponents fodder to suggest that he has not done everything he can to create new sources of fuel for U.S. consumers or to create jobs. Obama, a Democrat, has been a big proponent of "green energy" before and since becoming president. Republicans have pressed repeatedly for more oil drilling.

At the state level, Nebraska's governor and other lawmakers threaten to delay the proceedings with the legislature debating whether to pass a law that would force TransCanada to move the proposed right-of-way away from the aquifer.

