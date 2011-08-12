WARSAW Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM KGHM.WA beat market expectations on Friday with a 57-percent rise in second-quarter net profit to a record high on the back of surging metal prices and dividends from non-core investments.

The state-controlled miner signaled it may raise its 2011 earnings outlook after it booked more than half of its full-year target of a record 8.4 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion) in the first six months.

"I would most definitely expect KGHM to raise its full-year targets, not only because of the progress in the first half, but also because of still high copper prices and the now known Polkomtel sale price," said Piotr Lopaciuk, analyst at Erste Securities.

The forecast, already nearly double last year's net record profit, includes a windfall from the sale of its stake in Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel PTL.UL, which the owners agreed to sell in June in the country's biggest ever takeover.

The miner, which is shedding non-core assets, also plans to sell its fixed line operator Dialog.

KGHM earned 2.36 billion zlotys in the three months to June, compared with 2.12 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, as a 30-percent rise in the copper price offset a stronger zloty.

"Results were better than expected because of favorable macroeconomic conditions, but also production parameters at KGHM, which sold a record 150,000 tonnes of copper in the second quarter," Erste's Lopaciuk said.

The results included dividends from Polkomtel and utility Tauron TPE.WA at 277 million zlotys, compared with a dividend income of 24 million a year earlier.

KGHM shares have fallen 6.4 percent this year, outperforming a 16.4 percent drop for Warsaw's bluechip index .WIG20. ($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dan Lalor)