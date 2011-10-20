L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale, posts higher revenue, profit
PARIS/LONDON French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
LUBIN, Poland Poland's copper miner KGHM KGHM.WA expects to bid for a Canadian mining company at beginning of November, KGHM's Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told reporters on Thursday.
Wirth added KGHM will finance the takeover with its own cash.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writng by Patryk Wasilewski)
Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
FRANKFURT Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.