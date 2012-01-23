Kia Motors' 2007 Optima is unveiled during a media preview at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 9, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Kia Motors said it is recalling 145,755 Optima sedans and Rondo crossover vehicles in the United States because of potentially faulty driver airbags.

The model years affected are 2006-2008 Optimas and 2007-2008 Rondos, Kia Motors America said in a statement on Monday.

Kia Motors America, a unit of Kia Motors Corp, said it is not aware of any injuries or airbags not deploying because of the issue.

Affected are 95,569 Optimas and 50,186 Rondos.

Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, said the clock spring contact assembly for the driver's side air bag supplemental restraint system may become damaged over time, potentially causing the driver's air bag not to deploy.

The recall is expected to begin in March, Kia said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)