Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) expects full-year earnings to come in at the lower end of its forecast due to some soft demand in North America and Europe, particularly in its U.S. diaper business.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers, whose shares fell 4.6 percent in Monday's trading, lowered its full-year volume expectations for parts of developed markets and said it was assuming less of a benefit from foreign currency exchange rates due to the stronger U.S. dollar.

Volume at the North American diapers and training pants business fell for the fourth quarter in a row.

Excluding special items, third-quarter earnings of $1.26 per share matched Wall Street's expectations as the company worked on trimming costs.

"We believe the quality of the quarter was somewhat poor as a benefit from other income offset weaker-than-anticipated gross margin performance," said JP Morgan analyst John Faucher. "Given the run the stock has had heading into the quarter, we think investors will likely view today's result as negative, and this could weigh on the entire group."

Kimberly-Clark's results kicked off earnings season for U.S. household products makers. Its shares fell 4.6 percent to $69.67. Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N), each set to issue their results on Thursday, fell about 1 percent.

KEEPING LOWER EXPECTATIONS

Kimberly-Clark expects to earn $4.80 to $4.90 per share, excluding items, for the full year, compared with a prior target of $4.80 to $5.05. The analysts' average forecast is $4.85, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In July, the company had warned that earnings could come in at the low end of its prior forecast without some moderation in raw material costs. While such costs have eased, the company now faces pressure in parts of its business in developed markets.

In North America, infant care volume fell by a low-single-digit percentage rate, and child care volumes fell in the double digits.

A lower birth rate, along with competition from Procter & Gamble and store brands, has put pressure on Kimberly-Clark's sales of diapers and training pants.

Third-quarter earnings fell to $432 million, or $1.09 per share, from $469 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Kimberly-Clark, which also makes Kotex feminine care products and Scott paper goods, said sales rose 8.1 percent to $5.38 billion.

The company expects key raw materials to cost $575 million to $625 million more in 2011. In July, Kimberly-Clark said it expected to pay an extra $650 million to $750 million for materials such as polymer resin, superabsorbents, adhesives and other packaging materials this year.

Kimberly-Clark expects full-year sales to rise about 4 percent to 6 percent. This is a return to an earlier forecast after the company raised its expectations to a 5 percent to 7 percent increase back in July, when it expected a weaker U.S. dollar would help bolster results.

Kimberly-Clark expects currency rate fluctuations to increase sales by about 2 percent to 3 percent, versus a prior estimate of 3 percent.

The volume of goods sold is expected to rise 1 percent, compared with a prior forecast for 1 percent to 2 percent growth.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)