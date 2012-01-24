Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it expected global economic conditions to remain arduous in the near term, especially in developed markets, where it does the bulk of its business.

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers, still reeling from consumers switching to less expensive diapers and families having fewer children, gave a 2012 forecast that suggests its profit will fall well short of analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company, which posted a fourth-quarter profit and sales that missed Wall Street's expectations, dropped about 3 percent, or $1.98, to $71.52 in midday trading.

Sales in personal care, consumer tissue and the "professional & other" unit -- the company's largest areas -- were all weaker than anticipated, said JP Morgan analyst John Faucher.

Sales in the health care unit -- which makes surgical drapes and gowns, face masks and other items -- jumped 10 percent, with volume up 7 percent. However, that part of the business only accounted for $420 million of nearly $5.18 billion in quarterly sales.

While commodity costs have eased, volatile foreign currency exchange rates should pressure sales and earnings this year, Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Falk said in a statement.

Analysts questioned the company's early thoughts on costs, which call for key commodity costs to lead to a range of $50 million in deflation to $50 million of inflation.

Kimberly-Clark's forecast includes an assumption that the average market price for benchmark northern softwood pulp, a key material for its paper goods, would be $940 to $960 per metric ton.

That suggests a decline of only about $30 a ton from the 2011 average, while BMO Capital Markets expects the price to decline by $130 per ton, said Connie Maneaty, an analyst at the firm.

A year ago, Kimberly-Clark announced plans to exit its pulp manufacturing operations. On Tuesday, it said it would also take restructuring actions at another North American facility related to its consumer tissue business.

After-tax charges for all of the restructuring actions are now expected to be $385 million to $420 million, versus the company's prior forecast of $280 million to $420 million.

DIAPERS SAG

In personal care, the company's largest unit, fourth-quarter sales rose 2 percent to $2.2 billion, with the volume of goods sold up 2 percent and prices up 1 percent.

Operating profit in the unit declined, due in part to higher materials costs as well as stepped-up spending on marketing and research.

In North America, personal-care sales fell about 5 percent.

Volume in the North American diapers and training pants business has now fallen for five consecutive quarters, hurt by a lower birth rate and competition from Procter & Gamble Co's (PG.N) Pampers and store brands.

Kimberly-Clark earned $401 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter, down from $492 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings, which exclude costs for the restructuring, rose 7 percent to $1.28 per share. Net sales rose 2 percent to nearly $5.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share on $5.22 billion in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kimberly-Clark forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $5.00 to $5.15 per share and said it plans to spend at least $2 billion to pay dividends and repurchase shares. The company expects to raise its dividend at a mid single-digit rate as of April.

Analysts were looking for a 2012 profit of $5.24 per share.

The company said 2012 sales should be flat to up 1 percent.

Kimberly-Clark's results kicked off earnings season for U.S. household products makers. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) and P&G are set to issue their results later this week, followed by Clorox Co (CLX.N) next week.

