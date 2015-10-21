U.S. pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) on Wednesday increased its quarterly dividend and said it would also pay a higher dividend in 2016.

The company said it expects to increase its dividend by 6-10 percent in 2016, compared with its target of a 10 percent increase each year from 2016 through 2020.

Third-quarter net income attributable to Kinder Morgan fell nearly 43.5 percent, hurt by softening demand for domestic steel and continued weakness in global coal prices.

"Weakness in our coal business was also impacted by the bankruptcy of one of our customers, Alpha Natural Resources," Chief Executive Steve Kean said.

The Houston-based company raised its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share from 44 cents, which will help the company meet its full-year dividend target of $2 per share.

The higher quarterly dividend equated to an annual payout of $2.04 per share.

Net income attributable to Kinder Morgan to $186 million in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $329 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings fell to $348 million from $537 million.

Revenue fell 13.6 percent to $3.7 billion, mainly hurt by a near 93 percent fall in its second biggest business, CO2.

