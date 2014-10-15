Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N, the largest U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline company, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit jumped from a year earlier, helped by higher profits for its product pipeline and terminals business.
Profit in the quarter at the Houston-based master limited partnership (MLP) totaled $976 million compared with $697 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The amount of cash available to be paid to unitholders, or distributable cash flow before certain items, rose 10 percent from a year earlier to $607 million.
The company said it has raised its quarterly cash distribution per unit 4 percent to $1.40 per share.
In August, Kinder Morgan Inc said it will put all its publicly traded units under one roof in a $44 billion deal in response to investor concerns about growth prospects. With that deal, the company will shed its MLP structure.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.