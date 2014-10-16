NEW YORK Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N said on Wednesday that it hopes a deal that will put all its publicly-traded units under one roof will close by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

"KMI has received all necessary regulatory approvals except that its Registration Statement on Form S-4 has not yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission," the company said.

The timeline comes after Kinder Morgan said in August that it was doing the deal in response to investor concerns about its growth prospects and complicated financial structure. The $70 billion deal would mean the company will shed its master limited partnership structure.

The company added that its Trans Mountain pipeline, part of a system that moves crude oil and refined products from Alberta to terminals and refineries on the West Coast of Canada, should be in service by late in the third quarter of 2018. It said the delay is due to a dispute with the city of Burnaby in British Columbia.

The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is on Nov. 27.

(story corrects to say that company still needs registration statement declared effective by SEC despite receiving other necessary regulatory approvals, clarifying that Kinder Morgan has not received outright regulatory approval as stated in the original story)

