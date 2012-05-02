Shares in Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N), a manager of acute-care hospitals and rehabilitation centers, rose 13 percent to their highest in two months after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Kindred posted an adjusted first-quarter profit of 40 cents per share on Tuesday, above analysts' estimates of 38 cents per share, as its hospitals admitted 40 percent more patients in the quarter.

Shares were up 8 percent at $10.44 in early trade on Wednesday. They touched a high of $10.87 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)