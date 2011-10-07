BRUSSELS Private equity firm Apax Partners APAX.UL and two Canadian pension funds gained EU clearance on Friday for its $5 billion takeover of U.S. maker of medical devices Kinetic Concepts KCI.N.

A European Commission statement said the deal "would not significantly impede competition."

"The Commission's inquiries found that post-merger these companies would have neither the capability nor the incentive to prevent competing hospitals from obtaining wound care products from the merged company," the EU executive said.

The deal, in which the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board also participated, was unveiled in July.

Kinetic Concepts has a stable cash flow but has seen stagnant growth and rising competition.

(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee)