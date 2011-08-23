PHILADELPHIA Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N has received a takeover bid from ConvaTec that tops a prior offer from Apax Partners LLP, but the wound-care company has concerns about the financing conditions in the new bid, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The offer from ConvaTec tops Apax Partners' $5 billion bid, the sources said, but the exact terms were not immediately available. The sources could not be identified because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

The new bid from ConvaTec is worth more than 40 billion crowns ($6.3 billion), the Swedish daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The new bid contains some conditions on financing that concern Kinetic Concepts, one source said. The bid does not have guaranteed financing, but instead has letters from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N saying they are "highly confident" that financing can be arranged, the source said.

Kinetic Concepts is concerned that financing may be troublesome or expensive for the new suitors in the current volatile market, the source said.

Kinetic Concepts could not be immediately reached for a comment.

ConvaTec, owned by private equity firms Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners LLC, could not be immediately reached for comment. Nordic Capital declined to comment, and Avista could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Shares of Kinetic Concepts shed 18 cents to $66.39 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Jessica Hall, additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam from Stockholm; editing by John Wallace)