Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
MUMBAI India's Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gained 4.7 percent on newspaper Mumbai Mirror's report of a 48 percent stake sale to Etihad Airways, for a little over 30 billion rupees, citing sources in the two airlines.
The deal is likely to be announced around December 18. link.reuters.com/qav54t
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.