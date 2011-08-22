DUBLIN Irish building materials group Kingspan (KSP.I) said an easing in the pace of growth was not a major concern as its pipeline remained solid following a better than expected 26 percent rise in first-half operating profit.

The No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada and Australasia said an untypically robust start to the year, helped by more favorable weather conditions, contributed to operating profit increasing to 41.7 million euros ($60 million).

That compared to the 40 million forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters, and Kingspan's Chief Executive Gene Murtagh told Reuters he was not worried about the industry-wide easing in momentum that was likely to continue into the third quarter.

"No, not at all, I think it's fairly consistent with what we have seen for a number of months at this stage," Murtagh said in an interview on Monday.

"The second half of last year was pretty busy for us -- in particular quarter three -- so relative to that, any growth would be welcome to be honest."

Kingspan said the order book and pipeline for its two most profitable divisions of insulated panels and insulation boards remained higher than last year, resulting in some momentum continuing at a lower level.

However shares in the group, whose exposure to bailed-out Ireland now accounts for just 5 percent of revenue, were 1.5 percent lower at 5.8 euros by 0829 GMT having traded higher earlier on. The overall bourse .ISEQ was up 0.3 percent.

GOOD SET OF RESULTS

Kingspan, which has repositioned itself to take advantage of growing energy efficiency agendas, said it also benefited in the first half from homeowners choosing to make improvements to their properties rather than trading up.

That helped revenue increase in every division except the new office build-linked 'access floors' business and overall sales rose by 32 percent to 736 million euros. The group also upped its interim dividend by 12.5 percent to 4.5 euro cents.

Like their peers, Kingspan has faced higher raw material costs this year and Murtagh said the group was able to recover most of the increases in steel and chemicals through price hikes and would push the rest through in the third quarter.

British rival SIG (SHI.L) said in July it expected first-half underlying pretax profit to almost double, helped by some moderate increase in prices for its products.

Murtagh said the input price pressure had eased significantly and the group now expected raw material inflation to total around 50 million euros this year, down from the 80 million anticipated earlier this year.

"This is a good set of results from Kingspan. Organic revenue growth was an impressive 16 percent in H1, suggestive of market share gains," Flor O'Donoghue, an analyst with Davy Stockbrokers wrote in a note.

"Kingspan's outlook comments unsurprisingly suggest that management is flagging a slowdown in the pace of growth in the second half."

($1=0.694 Euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)