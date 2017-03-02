European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HEUSENSTAMM, Germany German forklift truck maker Kion (KGX.DE) does not expect its Chinese shareholder Weichai Power 000338.SZ to increase its stake beyond its current level of around 43.3 percent, its chief executive told Reuters.
"I cannot see any strategic advantage to an increase," Gordon Riske said on Thursday after Kion published its 2016 financial results.
Weichai can already consolidate Kion's profits and has three of the 16 seats on the German company's supervisory board.
"We have a standstill agreement until summer 2018 according to which Weichai cannot increase its stake to more than 49 percent," Riske said. "After that we'll have to see."
(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.