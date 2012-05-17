Kirby Corp (KEX.N), the largest inland tank barge operator in the United States, said its earnings for the year are likely to come in at the lower end of its outlook, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

Kirby shares were trading down 8 percent at $55.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Profit for 2012 is likely to come at the lower end of the forecast range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share, the company said.

Analysts on average, were expecting the company to earn $4.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)