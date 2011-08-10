France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
HONG KONG Global law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP said on Wednesday that it is hiring eight senior lawyers for its Hong Kong office to meet growing demand for M&A services in Asia.
The firm said in a release that it planned to expand to 50 lawyers in Asia, most of them fluent in Mandarin Chinese. The latest hires are for Hong Kong and U.S. capital markets and M&A, and debt finance.
"We intend to be the leading adviser to sponsors of complex deals in Asia," said Hong Kong private equity partner David Eich in a statement.
Kirkland's expansion comes amid growing demand for pre-IPO advice from private equity firms investing in Chinese companies, and rising buyouts of so-called "China orphan" stocks, Chinese companies listed on overseas exchanges whose stocks have been hit by a wave of recent accountancy and governance scandals.
Kirkland's recent Asia deals include Bain Capital's acquisition of Asimco Technologies and the pending take-private of China Fire & Security Group Inc CSFG.O, and Koor Industries Ltd KOR.TA pending a $2.4 billion agreement for Makhteshim Agan Group MAIN.TA to merge with a ChemChina subsidiary.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp .
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.