Kirkland's Inc (KIRK.O) reported a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by lower same-store sales, and the home accessories retailer gave a disappointing third-quarter outlook, sending its shares down 3 percent in early trading.

Kirkland's, whose rivals include Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) and Cost Plus CPWM.O, said the net loss for the second quarter was $0.5 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a profit of $3.3 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose marginally to $89.7 million.

"Our second-quarter sales and margin results were less than (what) we had expected," Chief Executive Robert Alderson said in a statement.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $91.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects to lose as much in the third quarter as it did in the second quarter, while analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 7 cents a share,

"Recent economic tumult may further impact consumer sentiment and spending in the back half," Alderson added.

Shares of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company were down 3 percent at $8.10 in early trade on Friday.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)