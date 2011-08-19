Emerson Electric beats profit estimates, raises forecast
Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
Kirkland's Inc (KIRK.O) reported a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by lower same-store sales, and the home accessories retailer gave a disappointing third-quarter outlook, sending its shares down 3 percent in early trading.
Kirkland's, whose rivals include Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) and Cost Plus CPWM.O, said the net loss for the second quarter was $0.5 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a profit of $3.3 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose marginally to $89.7 million.
"Our second-quarter sales and margin results were less than (what) we had expected," Chief Executive Robert Alderson said in a statement.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $91.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects to lose as much in the third quarter as it did in the second quarter, while analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 7 cents a share,
"Recent economic tumult may further impact consumer sentiment and spending in the back half," Alderson added.
Shares of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company were down 3 percent at $8.10 in early trade on Friday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in its Obamacare individual business and as the health insurer's efforts to turn around recently acquired Health Net paid off.
Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt in part by pricing pressure for generic drugs, and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second straight quarter.