LOS ANGELES A French fan accused of stalking "Spider-Man" actress Kirsten Dunst was ordered on Monday to stay at least 100 yards away from her until 2015.

Jean Christophe Prudhon, 51, is accused of sending more than 50 love letters to Dunst, 29, and of flying to the United States to meet her. According to court papers, Prudhon confronted Dunst's mother on the doorstep of her home.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Carol Boas Goodson granted a temporary restraining order in December against Prudhon, and extended it on Monday to 2015. Prudhon was also ordered to stay away from Dunst's mother and to stop trying to contact the actress.

"Tell Ms. Dunst we're doing the most we can for her,'' Goodson told Dunst's attorneys. "It's one of the costs of being a celebrity but it shouldn't have to be."

Neither Dunst not Proudhon were present for Monday's hearing.

On Saturday, Dunst was named best actress by the National Society of Film Critics and her apocalyptic psychological drama "Melancholia" was named the best film of 2011.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, editing by Christine Kearney)