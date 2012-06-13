Kit Digital Inc KITD.O said it is in talks with several parties who have expressed interest in buying the video technology provider, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

The company expects to announce the progress of its talks "in the near future," Kit Digital said in a regulatory filing.

Kit Digital in March appointed a special committee to review unsolicited interest from a couple of suitors and named Deutsche Bank Securities Inc as its financial adviser to help explore a potential sale.

The company also said it failed to reach an agreement with JEC Capital Partners, which proposed a slate of four directors for Kit Digital's board last week, as the shareholder group insisted on appointing all of its candidates.

JEC Capital Partners, which reported an eight percent stake in the company as of May 30, put forth its candidates for board seats after four directors Kit Digital directors stepped down in March as part of a management shakeup.

The company, which provides its services to some of the biggest technology, entertainment and media companies in the world including Google Inc (GOOG.O), HP (HPQ.N), Disney-ABC, MTV and BBC, has reported losses for five straight years. The stock has lost more than half of its value over the past three months.

Kit's video platform, a cloud-based system, enables clients to broadcast multiscreen video experiences to audiences wherever they are.

Kit Digital shares were up 35 cents at $3.72 in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)