Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Kite Pharma Inc said on Tuesday it had formed a joint venture with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd to develop and commercialize its cancer treatment in China.
Kite Pharma said it would receive an upfront payment of $40 million from the JV, funded by Fosun Pharma as well as regulatory and commercial milestones totaling $35 million.
Kite is also eligible for mid-single digit sales royalties for its lead investigational therapy axicabtagene ciloleucel.
Axicabtagene ciloleucel is part of an experimental class of drugs that are made by genetically altering a patient's T-cells, a type of white blood cell, in the lab to help the immune system find and kill cancer cells.
Fosun Pharma will provide $20 million in initial funding to support clinical development and manufacturing activities.
Both parties will share profits from the JV with Kite Pharma receiving 40 percent and Fosun Pharma the remaining, the companies said.
Kite Pharma said on Monday it partnered with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd to develop and commercialize its cancer treatment therapy in Japan, putting the U.S. company in line to receive up to $250 million in payments.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.