Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Private equity group KKR & Co (KKR.N) is about to secure a deal to buy Capital Safety Group (CSG), a British manufacturer of safety equipment to protect against falls, for about $1.1 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
An agreement with the target company's owners, Arle Capital Partners -- the former buyout arm of Candover Investments (CDI.L) -- could be announced as early as Monday, the source said. KKR declined to comment.
One of the high-profile private equity victims of the credit crunch, Candover last year decided to wind itself up, retaining a small amount of cash for follow-on investment in its portfolio companies.
Candover acquired Milton Keynes-based CSG from Electra Private Equity in 2007 for $565 million. Cinven and Warburg Pincus were among the buyout firms that looked at taking over CSG recently, the Financial Times reported last month.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.