Sears' plan to sell brands no salve for financial woes
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
SEOUL Private equity firms KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and Hong Kong-based Anchor Partners are in talks to buy a majority stake in Groupon Inc's (GRPN.O) South Korean unit for around 350 billion won ($316 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The two firms are in final talks to acquire a 51 percent stake in e-commerce firm Ticketmonster Inc, Korea Economic Daily reported, citing an unnamed investment banking source.
A Ticketmonster spokeswoman referred inquiries to Groupon. A Groupon spokeswoman in Korea declined to comment. Media representatives for KKR and Anchor Partners could not be immediately reached.
($1 = 1,107.3200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co Ltd will buy Blackstone Group LP's 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc , the embattled U.S.-based marine park operator said on Friday.