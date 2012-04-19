Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) (KKR.N) closed a $196 million investment in Yorktown Center, a Chicago-area mall, marking its first retail real estate investment in the United States.
KKR said YTC Pacific will manage the day-to-day operations of the mall and is also a co-investor in the transaction. YTC Pacific is a partnership between Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Collarmelle Partners and Peter Fair.
Yorktown Center generates over $280 million in annual revenue and has many national retailers and department store chains like Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Forever21 and JC Penney.
KKR shares were down slightly at $14.23 in early trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(This story corrected spelling of JC Penney in paragraph 3)
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.