NEW YORK Private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) said on Friday that income from carried interest -- its cut of investment profits from its funds -- and fees it charges for its assets fell year-on-year in the first quarter, resulting in a smaller dividend.

KKR, whose investments include retailer Toys R US Inc, Internet domain registration company Go Daddy Group Inc and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), said first-quarter gross distributable earnings, which are used to pay dividends, were down 42 percent to $111.5 million.

The company declared a first-quarter distribution of 15 cents per unit compared to 21 cents a year ago. Economic net income, a measure of the firm's profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its assets, fell 2 percent year-on-year to $727.2 million.

Fee-related earnings, which are derived from the various fees charged by KKR's funds, were down 42 percent to $73.4 million, while cash from realized carried interest was down 39 percent to $44.9 million.

Net income however, which is reported on a consolidated basis, was up 19 percent to $190.4 million thanks to the firm's big balance sheet, which KKR uses to invest in assets. Earnings from these investments are used to invest in KKR's platforms rather than pay dividends to shareholders.

Assets under management reached a record $62.3 billion.

