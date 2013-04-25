Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations as manufacturers remained cautious about the economy and slow PC sales.
Net income fell to $166 million, or 98 cents per share, from $205 million, or $1.21 per share in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Revenue declined to $729 million from $841 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of $727 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.