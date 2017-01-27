European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT Steelmaker Hierros Anon SA has signed a deal to buy the Spanish activities of Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE), which generated revenues of 120 million euros ($128 million) in the past fiscal year, accounting for about 2 percent of Kloeckner's group sales.
Kloeckner said that the pre-tax profit (EBT) of Kloeckner Metals Iberica "was most recently negative due to the continued difficult economic environment in Spain".
No purchase price was disclosed, but Kloeckner said it expected its net debt to come down significantly due to the cash inflow from the sale.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.