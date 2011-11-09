FRANKFURT Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE), Europe's biggest independent steel trader, warned it could post a net loss this year as it slims down in anticipation of weak demand and is likely to scrap its payout to shareholders.

The German steel trader said in August it would cut costs and capacity in preparation for an economic slowdown.

Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said on Wednesday the cost of that restructuring, in low double-digit million euros, could lead to a net loss making a full-year dividend "highly unlikely."

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated net profit for the full year at 42.2 million euros ($58 million) and dividend at 0.25 euros per share from 0.30 euros last year.

Shares in Kloeckner were 6 percent lower at 1156 GMT (6:56 a.m. ET).

Europe's debt crisis has undermined consumer confidence, hit industrial output and raised the spectre of recession in the single currency zone, leaving clients reluctant to stock their inventories in a sector that swings swiftly to match economic cycles.

Kloeckner's profit warning follows downbeat comments from rival Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS.N), the top U.S. steel trader, which has said the fourth quarter would be hurt by lower sales and weaker steel prices.

Kloeckner, which posted a 39 percent drop in third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) on Wednesday, said operating profit was on a "pronounced downward trend."

"Given the weak demand trend and the sustained price pressure, the company projects that fourth-quarter operating income (EBITDA) will be down on the third quarter," Kloeckner said.

BHF Bank analyst Herman Reith said. "This reflects the development that customers are on a wait-and-see stance."

The company said a key 6 percent EBITDA margin target, which it scrapped for the full year in August, would not be reached next year when it expects rising demand for steel in North and South America and at best stable demand in Europe.

"As expected, we are moving into increasingly choppy economic waters. Risks are increasing, customers are being cautious. That clearly shows through in our earnings performance," Ruehl said.

The German Steel Federation said on Tuesday the euro zone's biggest economy this year would likely produce less crude steel than expected because the worsening debt crisis was causing uncertainties in the markets.

Kloeckner, which buys steel from manufacturers and processes it for specific needs of small industrial clients, said the drop in operating income partly reflected the usual seasonal softening of demand in the summer months, but partly also the economic slowdown.

MARGIN SQUEEZE

"In addition, producers generally failed in their attempts to stabilize prices, and this put a squeeze on margins. Customers were accordingly more cautious whereby margins came increasingly under pressure," Ruehl said.

Kloeckner said the third quarter saw only slight organic growth in sales volumes relative to the prior-year period, kept up solely by growth in the United States, while sales volumes in Europe showed a slight decrease.

Despite softening demand, Kloeckner said it continued to anticipate a more than 25 percent growth in sales volumes and more than 35 percent in revenues, thanks mainly to contributions made by its acquisitions.

Ruehl said the company still has enough financial flexibility to seize acquisition opportunities that might crop as the economy slows down, although there was nothing concrete on the horizon so far.

Kloeckner posted a decline in third-quarter EBITDA to 37 million euros ($51.1 million) and a net loss of 12 million euros, both missing analysts' expectations.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham; Editing by Erica Billingham)