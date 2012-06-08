KMG Chemicals KMGB.O reported a higher quarterly profit after raising prices for chemicals used in making semiconductors and treating products such as wooden railway ties and utility poles.

Net income rose to $3.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from 2.6 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $66.6 million.

Sales of wood-treating chemicals rose 16 percent to $27.2 million, while sales of chemicals used in the electronics industry inched up 2.4 percent to $39.4 million.

The company said it had raised prices to compensate for higher raw material costs.

