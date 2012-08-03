U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, a sign that the labor market was continuing to tighten.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to buy a block of stocks from Knight Capital Group Inc the day of its trading malfunction, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Knight had inadvertently acquired the stocks on Wednesday due to a trading software error and Goldman agreed to buy the stocks from Knight after the close of trading that afternoon, CNBC reported, the people said.
Goldman declined to comment on the matter. A Knight spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, a sign that the labor market was continuing to tighten.
WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it would rehear a challenge to the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges.
DETROIT United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union is contacting workers at Silicon Valley electric car maker Tesla Inc , and plans to boost efforts to convince U.S. consumers not to buy vehicles built in other countries, including those sold by the Detroit automakers.