Knight Capital Group Inc's (KCG.N) first-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations, helped by growth at its institutional sales and trading segment.

The electronic trader earned $33.1 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter.

Analysts on average expected the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company to earn 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Knight Capital's revenue from continuing operations rose 3 percent to $349.1 million. Analysts expected $300.5 million.

Revenue at its institutional sales and trading unit saw growth of 12 percent to $142.2 million, driven by secondary trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs)-- open-ended funds that can be bought and sold like shares on a stock exchange-- and fixed income.

Last December, Knight Capital said it would tie up with GreenCrest Capital Management to provide clients with research on private companies, trying to tap the booming trade of private company shares on the secondary markets.

The company's revenue from market-making unit, however, saw a fall of about 9 percent to $152.2 million, compared with last year, amid low volatility and decline in retail trading activity.

Larger rivals Charles Schwab (SCHW.N) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) reported a drop in their quarterly profit earlier this week, hurt by higher costs and low volatility.

Knight Capital shares, which have gained over 18 percent after touching a year low of $10.26 last July, closed at $12.50 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

