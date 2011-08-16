NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles to fans upon his arrival at a stadium during his 2011 China Tour in Changsha, Hunan province July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Tan

SAN DIEGO Police said on Tuesday they were seeking to interview Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant over allegations he grabbed the wrist of a man possibly trying to take his picture at a San Diego church.

The man said Bryant, who has won five NBA championship rings with the Lakers, grabbed his wrist and took his phone away, only to give it back when he found no photos of himself or his wife inside, San Diego Police Detective Gary Hassen told Reuters.

"Detectives have the case and are hoping to talk with Mr. Bryant," Hassen said of the incident at Carmel Valley Catholic Church on Sunday.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, was treated for a sprained wrist at a local hospital, Hassen said.

A spokeswoman for the Lakers referred calls regarding the incident to Bryant's agent, who did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Marty Graham, Writing by Dan Whitcomb, Editing by Cynthia Johnston)