Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp's KOG.N shares plunged 20 percent on Tuesday over concerns that the oil and gas explorer may be facing a liquidity crunch following its recent acquisition of assets in North Dakota.

The company's shares have lost about 22 percent of their value since September 28, when the Denver, Colorado-based company said it would buy properties and undeveloped leasehold in the Williston Basin, North Dakota, for about $235 million in cash.

"Recent announcement of Kodiak Oil and Gas buying additional acreage and producing wells is weighing on the stock, considering capital needed to fund the transaction and drilling plans through 2012," Northland Capital Markets analyst Marty Beskow said in a note.

The company had $50 million of cash on hand at the end of second-quarter 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Kodiak had said it would finance the deal by enhancing its undrawn credit facility to $235 million from $110 million.

"There typically is (a) concern when an exploration and production company has perceived liquidity issues," Scott Hanold, analyst at RBC Capital Markets said, adding that he doesn't think Kodiak has liquidity concerns.

Kodiak shares were trading down 11 percent at $3.98 on Tuesday after hitting a low of $3.60 earlier in the session. The stock was one of the top losers on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)