Mid-tier department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) reported a 23 percent drop in first-quarter profit as its gross margin was hit by price cuts designed to lure back cost-conscious shoppers.

The retailer, which competes most directly with Macy's (M.N) and J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), also forecast another quarter of tepid sales growth, projecting same-store sales would be flat to up 1 percent in the current quarter. That would follow a 0.2 percent rise in the first quarter.

Kohl's, which struggled during the holiday season after raising prices too aggressively for its clientele, ended up cutting them this spring, particularly on its most inexpensive items.

That led to "significantly lower gross margins," Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said in a statement.

Gross margin, which gauges how profitable sales are, fell 2.2 percentage points to 35.9 percent of sales.

Mansell told analysts on a conference call that gross margins would be at around the same level in the current quarter but would start improving in the fall due to lower costs for clothing.

Department store chains have grown cautious about building up too much inventory, fearing they will have to slash prices if they are saddled with unsold merchandise.

But Kohl's may have pushed that discipline too far.

"Our progress on sales has been hindered by not having enough inventory units in the stores," Mansell said. Product shortages should hit sales this quarter as well, he said.

Unlike Macy's, Kohl's was unable to capitalize on the opening Penney left when it started in February to implement a new pricing strategy that largely gets rid of sales events. Analysts have said such changes will hurt Penney, at least initially.

Still, Kohl's got a boost from its private and exclusive lines, which now account for 53 percent of sales. Mansell said its new line of trendy clothes by Rock & Republic had been popular.

Kohl's, which operates 1,134 stores, projected second-quarter earnings of 96 cents to $1.02 per share, below the $1.13 Wall Street analysts had been expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer left unchanged its forecast for earnings of $4.75 per share for the full year ending in January 2013. Macy's also left its full-year profit forecast intact.

Kohl's posted first-quarter profit of $154 million, or 63 cents per share, down from $201 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

That was 2 cents better than analysts expected, due to cost-cutting.

Kohl's shares were down 3 percent at 49.32 in midday trading.

